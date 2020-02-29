1  of  4
SC child hit by truck while waiting for school bus

by: Associated Press

PLEASANT HILL, S.C. (AP) — Authorities in South Carolina say a 6-year-old girl was hospitalized after being hit by a vehicle while waiting for a school bus.

The girl was taken to Medical University of South Carolina Friday and was later transferred to a Charlotte hospital.

The child’s condition and the extent of her injuries weren’t immediately released. Lancaster County School District Safety and Transportation Director Bryan Vaughn says the child goes to Heath Springs Elementary School.

He says she was at the bus stop with her grandmother before she was hit by a vehicle. It’s unclear whether the driver will face any charges.

The investigation is ongoing.

