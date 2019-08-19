SC community ready to shoot staggering deer population

by: The Associated Press

AIKEN, S.C. (AP) – A South Carolina neighborhood says they’re ready to pull the reins on the abundance of deer running wild in their development.

News outlets report Woodside community residents in Aiken want council leaders to amend city code to allow a sharpshooting team to manage the deer problem.

Residents say there’ve been about 25 car incidents involving deer. A neighborhood survey indicated overwhelming support for culling the deer with a sharpshooting team.

Aiken Councilmember Ed Girardeau says the Department of Natural Resources would have to approve and oversee the culling.

City Council agreed last week to table the matter until a future meeting stating they needed more information.

A Hilton Head Island neighborhood used the same process to reduce the deer population. The agency gave the processed meat to food banks.

