COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- A Columbia convenience store was vandalized Monday night after the owner allegedly shot and killed a 14-year-old boy he suspected of shoplifting.

According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, a crowd of people was dispersed from the Shell gas station on Parklane Road after “protests turned destructive.”

Authorities said deputies responded to a break-in alarm at the store around 9:30 p.m. and found shattered windows and a large crowd of people stealing merchandise inside the store.

The entire gas station was behind yellow crime scene tape Tuesday morning. Dozens of crushed water bottles littered the parking lot. Graffiti, most of it “Cyrus” or “14” covered the walls.

“This type of criminal behavior will not be tolerated,” Sheriff Leon Lott said, noting that the crowd was quickly dispersed. “Individuals involved will be identified and prosecuted.”

No arrests have been made so far.

Rick Chow, 58, booking photo (Richland County Sheriff’s Department)

The store owner, 58-year-old Rick Chow, was arrested Monday and charged with murder in the shooting death of Cyrus Carmack-Belton on Sunday night.

According to deputies, Chow suspected Carmack-Belton had shoplifted bottles of water from the store. However, deputies said during a news conference that there was no evidence anything was stolen.

Authorities said after a verbal altercation inside the store, Chow and his son chased the victim as he ran down Springtree Drive.

The teen reportedly fell but got back up and ran.

Chow’s son told his dad Carmack-Belton was armed, and Chow shot Carmack-Belton in the back with a pistol as he was running away, according to authorities.

Deputies have been called to Chow’s store numerous times in the last several years for shoplifting complaints and sometimes they turned into shoving or scuffling, but Lott said his officers determined Chow was defending himself and he was never charged.

But Sunday’s shooting was not justified, the sheriff said.

Richland County Coroner Nadia Rutherford said Carmack-Belton died at the hospital of a single gunshot wound to his right lower back.

The day before, the coroner stood near the gas pumps, asking the dozens gathered there to not turn to violence to help the grief of the family of Carmack-Belton, who was a student at a nearby middle school.

“Please be peaceful,” Rutherford said. “This family does not need any more trauma related to his death.”

The investigation is ongoing.