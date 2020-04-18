1  of  17
SC coronavirus cases reach 4,246; 3 additional deaths reported

by: WSPA Staff

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – 165 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, and 3 additional deaths have been reported in South Carolina, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 4,246 and those who have died to 119.

Of those 3 deaths, two were elderly individuals with underlying health conditions from Horry County (2). One was a middle-aged individual with no known underlying health conditions who was from Aiken County (1).  

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

