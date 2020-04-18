SC coronavirus cases reach 4,246; 3 additional deaths reported

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – 165 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, and 3 additional deaths have been reported in South Carolina, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 4,246 and those who have died to 119.

Of those 3 deaths, two were elderly individuals with underlying health conditions from Horry County (2). One was a middle-aged individual with no known underlying health conditions who was from Aiken County (1).