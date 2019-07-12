SC couple indicted for allegedly falsifying records to get Philippines baby U.S. passport

(WSPA) – A South Carolina couple was indicted Friday on charges after they reportedly tried to get a U.S. passport by falsely claiming they were the parents of a baby from the Philippines back in 2014.

According to a U.S. Department of Justice news release, Gerald Vincent Locker, Jr., 46, a former member of the United States Marine Corps, and Stephanie Jean Locker, 24, both of Huger, SC, were indicted for presenting false records to apply for a U.S. passport for the baby while they were stationed in Japan.

“While in Japan, the couple attempted to circumvent legal adoption processes by asserting that a baby from the Philippines was their own natural born child,” according to the release. “Presenting a number of falsified documents to a U.S. Consular Officer, Stephanie Jean Locker applied for a Consular Report of Birth Abroad and in support of her application for a passport for the child, falsely attested that while in the Philippines on vacation, she learned she was pregnant five days before the baby was born.”

The case was presented to the Grand Jury on Wednesday and the indictment was returned on Thursday.

Both Gerald Locker and Stephanie Jean Locker were charged with one count of conspiracy.

Stephanie Jean Locker was additionally charged with one count of making false statements in an application for a passport.

According to the release, the Naval Criminal Investigative Service is investigating the case.