SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Department of Social Services is hosting a community and kinship caregivers for a community fair Thursday.

The fair will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Simpsonville.

September is Kinship Care Month, which recognizes Kinship Caregivers who are family members providing a level of stability for children and teens in a formal and informal setting.

According to the SCDSS, 25% of foster children and teens in South Carolina are under kinship care.

They said that number has increased over the past four years.

At the event, there will be additional resources and information available for the community and caregivers.

There will also be speakers to provide resources.

Additional resources can be found HERE for kinship caregivers, or anyone interested.