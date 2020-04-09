SC Dept. of Education launches new website offering digital teaching, learning resources

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – The South Carolina Department of Education launched a new website this week that offers digital teaching and learning resources for teachers, parents and students during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a news release from the Department of Education, the new website is SCRemoteLearning.com.

“I know that remote learning can be challenging for everyone,” State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman said. “We are committed to supporting both our teachers, who are working hard to make it possible for our students to learn at home, and parents and students, who are doing a great job of adjusting to these changes.”

According to the release, the website offers support for students learning remotely and can be used by teachers across all grade levels.

“Teachers can find remote instruction information, website resources and learning resources broken down for elementary, middle and high school students,” from the news release. “Parents and students will find materials to use as instructional resources. Additional content will continue to be added as they are developed and vetted.”