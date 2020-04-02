SC Dept. of Labor, Licensing and Regulation extends license renewals dates amid COVID-19

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – The South Carolina Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation said Thursday that they would be extending the license renewal deadlines for licenses, registrations and permits scheduled to renew April through August.

According to the news release, the new renewal deadline is extended to Sept. 30, 2020.

“We recognize the toll that this virus is taking on South Carolinians, and we are committed to doing all that we can to support them during these challenging times,” Gov. Henry McMaster said. “Director Farr and her team recognized a need, acted quickly to address it, and South Carolinians are better off because of their work.”

LLR Director Emily Farr added that “the Agency recognizes and appreciates the sacrifices our licensees are making during this difficult time, and we want to do our part in making things easier for them.”

According to the release, continuing education requirements may be obtained throughout the extended renewal period.

Affected licenses, registrations and permits involve the following boards:

Barbers

Cosmetology

Contractors

Dentistry

Engineers and Surveyors

Environmental Certification

Funeral

Long Term Health Care

LP Gas

Manufactured Housing

Massage Therapy

Nursing

Pharmacy

Real Estate Appraisers

Real Estate Commission

Residential Builders

According to the release, renewals will be open on their regularly scheduled dates if licensees want to renew, but they are not required to renew.

“Renewing at the regularly-scheduled time may be preferable for those licensees who are required to provide proof of current licensure to other regulatory authorities or to employers.”

For more information, click here.