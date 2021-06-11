DHEC, breweries team up for vaccination effort

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is partnering with the state’s brewing guild to supply a free alcoholic beverage to participants who get the COVID-19 vaccine. The program is named, “Shot with a Chaser.”

According to data from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, the 20-24 age group is the least vaccinated group in the state.

“It’s been slow, somewhat disappointing,” Dr. Linda Bell said. “That particular age group, we know, is at higher risk because they’re more socially active. were seeing a higher proportion of cases.”

Participating breweries will have health staff on hand providing the Johnson and Johnson vaccine or Moderna vaccine. Patrons receive a free beer or soda post-shot.

Below are the participating Upstate breweries and the times during which the program will occur:

Friday, June 11: Pendleton Brewing in Pendleton from 4-8 p.m.

Friday, June 11: Fireforge Crafted Beer in Greenville from 4-8 p.m.

Friday, June 11: Ciclops Cyderi and Brewery in Spartanburg from 4-8 p.m.

Saturday, June 12: Birds Fly South Ale Project in Greenville from 2-6 p.m.

Saturday, June 12: Ciclops Cyderi and Brewery in Spartanburg from 2-6 p.m.

For more on the campaign, click here.