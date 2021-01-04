SC DHEC to hold update on COVID-19 vaccine Monday

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – SC DHEC will hold a media briefing with an update about the COVID-19 vaccine at 1pm Monday.

The department last reported the state is in Phase 1-A, in which residents and staff of long-term care facilities along with health care workers are receiving the vaccine.

SC DHEC said it expects this phase to continue through February of 2021 and for the vaccine to become available for the general public this Summer and Fall.

Meanwhile, Republican State representatives say they’ve been fielding a lot of questions from those they represent about the process.

Republican Easley representative Neal Collins accused the Trump Administration of overselling how quickly the vaccine will be available and Republican West Cox of Anderson told 7News he thinks the current roll out plan will lead to more frustration.

“People are very concerned about what place they’re in line and what’s going on with the vaccine rollout,” he said.

WSPA will be streaming SC DHEC’s virtual media briefing at 1pm.