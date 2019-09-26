SC Director of Operation Lifesaver visits Greenville

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Rail safety week continues Thursday as Janice Cowen, SC State Director for Operation Lifesaver, travels to the Amtrack station in Greenville.
Cowen stressed that people in our state are still not making good choices to stay safe when crossing railroad tracks in a vehicle or trespassing on tracks on foot.
Cowen was joined by Cpl Joe Hovis with the SC Highway Patrol.
Cowen said Operation Lifesaver is celebrating it’s 40th Anniversary

She said nationwide, a person or vehicle is struck by a train once every 3 hours.
Statewide in 2018 4 people were killed in 44 collisions involving cars or trains.
Operation Lifesaver explains a new campaign called “Stop Track Tragedies”.
It focuses on telling personal, true, stories about accidents where people were injured or killed involving trains. This includes people using railroad tracks as a backdrop for a photo shoot.

visit Operation Lifesaver for more information

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Win Clemson Tickets
Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store