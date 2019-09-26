SC Director of Operation Lifesaver visits Greenville

Rail safety week continues Thursday as Janice Cowen, SC State Director for Operation Lifesaver, travels to the Amtrack station in Greenville.
Cowen stressed that people in our state are still not making good choices to stay safe when crossing railroad tracks in a vehicle or trespassing on tracks on foot.
Cowen was joined by Cpl Joe Hovis with the SC Highway Patrol.
Cowen said Operation Lifesaver is celebrating it’s 40th Anniversary
She said nationwide, a person or vehicle is struck by a train once every 3 hours.
Statewide in 2018 4 people were killed in 44 collisions involving cars or trains.
Operation Lifesaver explains a new campaign called “Stop Track Tragedies”.
It focuses on telling personal, true, stories about accidents where people were injured or killed involving trains. This includes people using railroad tracks as a backdrop for a photo shoot.
