SC distilleries and farmers provide over 8,000 gallons of hands sanitizer for Prisma Health employees

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Prisma Health employees recently received more than 8,000 gallons of disinfecting hand sanitizer with the help of distilleries and farmers in South Carolina.

According to the release, Prisma Health partnered with Palmetto Distillery and Seaside Grown to purchase hand sanitizer made from denatured ethanol, which is exactly the same as normal ethanol but contains a small percentage of other chemicals to make it undrinkable.

Palmetto Distillery delivered 5,000 gallons of its hand sanitizer last Friday.

Seaside Grown delivered 3,000 gallons of sanitizer a month ago through a total of 9,500 16-ounce bottles, 1,500 spray bottles, 300 five gallon buckets and 60 55-gallon drums of the sanitizer.

In late March, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave temporary approval for manufacturers not currently regulated as drug manufacturers, such as distilleries and farmers, to produce hand sanitizer if they adhered to protocols.

“Our S.C. distilleries are providing a product that we can’t get anywhere else, and that’s a major benefit right now,” Matt Parker, manager of Consolidated Pharmacy Services at Prisma Health- Upstate, said.

Chris Powell, manager of Engineering and Supply Chain at Prisma Health–Midlands, who worked with Seaside Grown agrees.

“We appreciate the collaboration of South Carolina vendors. It is a testament to how the community is coming together during COVID-19 to make sure that our healthcare team has what they need,” Powell said.

According to the release, Palmetto Distillery is known for its mason-jar moonshine, with flavors such as white lightning, peach and apple pie and Seaside Grown is known for its farm-to-table Bloody Mary mixer.

“Community is at the heart of everything we do. We understand the importance of coming together to help our community in any way possible, especially in times of crisis. We use alcohol from the still as sanitizer around the distillery on a daily basis, so when there became a dire need for the product, we knew we had an obligation to help our neighbors,” Trey Boggs, an owner at Palmetto Distillery said.

Prisma Health plans to put the hand sanitizer into one gallon jugs with pumps that can be used to refill smaller containers and fill more than 4,000 one and two ounce personal bottles for staff and guests.