COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – The SC Department of Juvenile Justice has resigned, according to the governor’s office on Tuesday. His last day will be Oct. 15, 2021.

The announcement comes as DJJ has been under fire recently for multiple issues, including staffing shortages and safety problems.

In late May, DJJ’s Executive Director Freddie Pough was questioned by state lawmakers, with one even asking if he would resign.