SC DNR prepares for the 4th of July holiday

(WSPA) – The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is preparing to help keep people safe for the Fourth of July holiday.

Watch above as 7News Chief Photojournalist Jason Parker went along as DNR prepared on Lake Hartwell, Monday.

SC DNR will be performing boat checks during the week at the following locations:

July 3: Anderson River Forks from 10am – 12pm

July 5: South Cover from 11am – 1pm

July 6: Twelve Mile from 11am – 1pm

If everyone on the boat is wearing a proper life vest during the boat check, they will get a coupon for a free Frosty.