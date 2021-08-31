SC Duke Energy workers head to LA to help with Hurricane Ida restoration

Duke Energy crews depart their operations center in Florence, S.C., Tuesday morning heading to Louisiana to support recovery efforts after the impacts of Hurricane Ida. (Duke Energy)

SOUTH CAROLINA (WSPA) – Duke Energy workers from the Carolinas are heading to Louisiana to assist with recovery efforts after Hurricane Ida.

Many utilities support each other with storm response, according to Duke Energy. “Duke Energy has been the recipient of mutual assistance many times from hurricanes to ice storms, and we are happy to return the favor,” Spokesperson Ryan Mosier said.

About 150 workers from Florida traveled to Louisiana on Monday and more than 60 left Tuesday morning from parts of the Carolinas. Additional crews are ready to travel once the storm’s impact on customers in the Carolinas is determined.

A team in Florence, S.C. departed Monday morning for the Gulf. They are bringing with them the heavy machinery they will need to assist in rebuilding the electric transmission system in places like New Orleans, where much of the city is without power.