SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA)- Early in-person voting in South Carolina opened up Monday morning and there are a few things to know if you plan on participating.

One of the most important things to be aware of before casting your ballot early is the change in locations.

Voters will not go to their typical polling location.

To find out a nearby location, check the state’s website here. (NOTE: The website experienced an influx of traffic and crashed early Monday, but officials stated they are working to resolve the issue.)

And in Spartanburg County, there will be three options to vote early.

Voters can go to the voter registration office on North Church Street in Downtown Spartanburg or the public libraries in Woodruff or Boiling Springs.

The Spartanburg County Voter Registration Office said the locations will be set up just like on election day.

Voters must be registered and have a photo I.D. with them.

Voter registration officials said the voting machines and equipment will also be the same as if it were the day of the election.

Polling times and dates:

Monday October 24, 2022 to Saturday October 29, 2022 from 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Monday October 31, 2022 to Saturday November 5, 2022 from 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.