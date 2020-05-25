SC education leader wants more summer school money

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s top education official wanted $115 million for summer school programs to get some of the state’s most vulnerable students back on track after the coronavirus.

But Accelerate SC, the state’s special reopening committee, only recommended about 10% of that from the $1.9 billion of federal government COVID-19 relief.

The current funding is enough to provide one week of summer school to help special education students, younger elementary students struggling to read and a smaller group of kindergarten through eight graders who could use the extra academic help.

State Education Superintendent Molly Spearman plans to ask the governor and ultimately lawmakers for more money.