Live Now
Watch 7News at Noon

SC education leader wants more summer school money

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
chalkboard school student learning generic classroom_179093

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s top education official wanted $115 million for summer school programs to get some of the state’s most vulnerable students back on track after the coronavirus.

But Accelerate SC, the state’s special reopening committee, only recommended about 10% of that from the $1.9 billion of federal government COVID-19 relief.

The current funding is enough to provide one week of summer school to help special education students, younger elementary students struggling to read and a smaller group of kindergarten through eight graders who could use the extra academic help.

State Education Superintendent Molly Spearman plans to ask the governor and ultimately lawmakers for more money.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Senior Standouts
Graduate Gallery
Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories