SC education leaders to consider allowing COVID-19 testing in schools

News

by: Tim Renaud

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – State leaders are considering allowing COVID-19 testing in schools.

The creators of a new rapid test granted emergency approval by the Food and Drug Administration said school nurses can administer the test.

Education leaders say the test could help reduce the spread of the virus.

Right now, they urge you to follow advice from local health officials and talk to your children about how they are feeling.

“Please check your kids before they go to school; ask them those questions, see if they have fever, and if they do, keep them home,” said Alan Walters, board member with the South Carolina Department of Education.

Teachers are not currently required to quarantine if they are potentially exposed to COVID-19.

In South Carolina, teachers are considered critical infrastructure workers.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Food Drive
Destination Vacation
Find A Job
Adopt A Thon
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories