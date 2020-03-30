SC Education Lottery issues info on how to claim your prize money

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – South Carolina Education Lottery officials said while their claims center is closed, lottery winners can still claim their prize money.

The following is information from an SC lottery news release on claiming your prize:

Prizes of $500 or less can be redeemed at any South Carolina Education Lottery retailer The Lottery asks players to be mindful of the restrictions on travel and social contact and that the cash available in some retail outlets may be limited. If you can wait to claim a prize, the Lottery suggests that you sign the back of your ticket and keep it in a safe place.



Prizes of $100,000 or less can be claimed by mail Players can mail their signed winning ticket along with a copy of a picture identification (driver’s license, state or military I.D., or passport) and a completed claim form to the address on the back of the ticket. Claim forms are available at sceducationlottery.com. A check will be mailed as quickly as possible. The risk of ticket loss remains with the player, so players should make a copy or take a picture of the front and back of their winning ticket for their records.



If you have a winning prize of more than $100,000, please call the Lottery at 803-253-4004 and follow the prompts to leave a message Players should sign the back of a winning ticket and keep their tickets in a safe location.



According to the news release, winning tickets that expired or will expire on or after March 17, 2020, will be accepted and processed for a period of time designated by the lottery.

Officials said tickets can be submitted by mail or presented in-person when the claims center reopens.

For more information on instant games where the closing date for claims is past March 17, 2020, visit sceducationlottery.com.

According to the release, all other tickets that expired before March 17, 2020 cannot be redeemed.