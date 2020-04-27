SC Election Commission says June statewide primaries, runoffs to proceed as scheduled despite COVID-19

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – The South Carolina Election Commission announced Monday that the June 9 statewide primaries and June 23 runoffs are set proceed as scheduled.

According to a news release, the SEC “has no authority to delay the primaries or deviate from current law in conducting elections. Voting options remains unchanged. Voters should prepare now to exercise their right to vote by choosing the best option for them.”

The following are the two options for voters in South Carolina:

VOTE ABSENTEE:

Those qualified are asked to vote absentee as soon as possible

If voting absentee by mail, you should apply now

In-person absentee voting at county voter registration offices begin May 4

Qualifications: Being 65 or older Having a disability (including an illness or injury) Attending a sick or disabled person



VOTE ON ELECTION DAY:

Election officials are taking steps to protect health of voters, poll managers Poll managers – will receive COVID-19 training on applying social distancing and maintaining sanitary conditions in the polling place Election officials are working to source: Masks, face shields and gloves for poll managers Sneeze guards for check-in stations Sanitizing wipes for voters and poll managers Hand sanitizer for voters and poll managers Cotton swabs for making selections on the touchscreens. Check in stations and voting equipment will be spaced at least six feet apart



Some polling places will be relocated or consolidated due to the pandemic. Election officials are working to find new locations and recruit new managers after some have declined to serve, and some voters will vote at a different polling place

Voters can prepare by: