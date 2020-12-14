SC electors cast their votes for President Trump, VP Pence

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) — Members of South Carolina’s Electoral College cast their votes for President and Vice President Monday morning.

Secretary of State Mark Hammond oversaw Monday’s ceremony at the State House.

South Carolina has nine electors. An elector from the seven Congressional Districts and two at-large electors. This number is based on the amount of members of Congress currently representing South Carolina.

All nine electors, wearing masks and sitting spaced apart, cast their votes in support of President Donald Trump. He won South Carolina in November with 55% of the vote but officially received the state’s 9 electoral votes Monday.

SCGOP Chairman Drew McKissick was an elector. He said he was proud to take part in this vote amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. “Americans rise to the challenge. We can walk and chew gum at the same time and we got it done here in South Carolina,” McKissick said.

In South Carolina, electors are chosen ahead of time by the political parties. They do this to make sure no one changes their vote whenever they get together to cast their ballots. If an elector does not vote for the candidate who won the state, they could face criminal action according to state law.

Charm Altman the elector from the 5th Congressional District said, “So many people out there don’t realize this is more important than anything we do. Because this is how the president get elected.”

Terry Hardesty from the 1st Congressional District said he hopes the Electoral College remains intact. “This is something we really need to work to protect because people want to take this away from us. Small states, like South Carolina, will have no absolutely no voice if we get rid of the Electoral College.”

The state’s 9 electoral votes are now on their way to D.C. Next month, the US House and Senate will meet for a joint session to certify the presidential election.