SC Emergency Management Division monitoring Tropical Storm Florence

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) - The South Carolina Emergency Management Division is monitoring Tropical Storm Florence.

“We’re watching Hurricane Florence very closely and it’s too early to tell what impact, if any, this storm will have,” SCEMD Director Kim Stenson says in a press release. “It is the peak of hurricane season so even if this storm passes us by, there could be more hurricanes on the way in the coming weeks. It is vital that every resident have a personal emergency plan and be ready to take action if they need to.”

SCEMD says in the release SC residents and visitors should begin preparations in case the storm impacts the state. "South Carolina residents and visitors in potentially vulnerable areas should review their plans and consider actions they would need to take if the storm threatens the state."

On Thursday, SCEMD released an update to the SC Emergency Manager mobile app that "includes additional information for residents to build a personal emergency plan and the ability to report damage to state and local agencies," according to the release. This app is available on the App Store and Google Play.

At 2 p.m. on Friday, SCEMD increased operations to Condition 4.

"OPCON 4 is the second lowest response level above normal, day-to-day activities," the release states. "Emergency managers make initial preparations for the possibility of any hazardous situations" and select personnel from the division's Operations and Preparedness sections continue to monitor the storm from the State Emergency Operations Center in West Columbia.

The 2018 SC Hurricane Guide is available in English and Spanish at SCEMD's website.

