SC Fiddlers Convention and State Championships in Pickens this weekend

We’re just days away from the state-sanctioned Fiddling Convention and State Championship.



Organizer Billy Crawford said the two day event is Sept 20 and 21 at Hagood Mill in Pickens County.



Crawford said the Hagood Mill has been declared the official state host site for the competition for the past several years.



The music made by fiddlers dates back generations and Crawford said they will host a variety of folk life and traditional-arts demonstrations like blacksmithing, pottery, food, vendor displays and more.



Crawford suggests bringing lawn chairs and even your own fiddle or instrument for open jam sessions that happen throughout the day Saturday.

There is a 5 dollar entrance fee and kids under 12 are free.



The convention has happened here at the mill for more than 20 years

hagoodmillfoundation.org for registration and more information