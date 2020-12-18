SC First Lady tests positive for COVID-19, Gov. McMaster tests negative but in quarantine

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster, with his wife Peggy, attend a funeral service for fallen Florence police officer Sgt. Terrence Carraway Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, at the Florence Center in Florence, S.C. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – Gov. Henry McMaster’s office said Friday that First Lady Peggy McMaster tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a news release, she was notified on Friday that she tested positive for the virus.

Gov. McMaster was also tested on Thursday, and his results came back as negative.

According to the release, the First Lady is not experiencing any symptoms at this time, but will isolate for the next 10 days and monitor potential symptoms per CDC and SCDHEC guidelines.

Gov. McMaster will also quarantine for the recommended seven days and will be tested regularly.

The governor will reportedly continue working from him until the end of his quarantine period.

“I’m happy to say that Peggy is feeling well, isn’t experiencing any symptoms at this time and is in good spirits,” Gov. Henry McMaster said. “This shows us, once again, how contagious this virus truly is and how important it is that we follow the advice and recommendations of our public health officials. We are working closely with SCDHEC to ensure that we follow all of the recommended guidelines and that Peggy’s close contacts are notified.”

According to the release, the governor and the First Lady tested negative on Dec. 14 before attending a White House Christmas event, as well as on Dec. 10 before a meeting with Vice President Mike Pence.

The First Lady is currently working with SCDHEC Interim Public Health Director Dr. Brannon Traxler to identify and notify anyone she was in close contact with in the 48 hours before testing positive.

Staff at the governor’s residence has also been informed and are taking necessary precautions.