SC first responders head to Louisiana to help with aftermath of Hurricane Laura

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – Running towards disaster. Responders from across South Carolina have made their way to the Gulf Coast to help with the devastation Hurricane Laura has left behind.

A trek to a place from which others have been fleeing in recent days. Accompanying the caravan of emergency and fire crews with South Carolina State Fire, a farewell sign wishing them safe travels.

“The rain fall I don’t think was quite as forecast, the wind certainly was,” said South Carolina’s Fire Marshal, Jonathan Jones.

Jonathan Jones is South Carolina’s Fire Marshal. He’s in Baton Rouge doing what he has been trained to do time and time again.

“We’re providing them a type three heavy Urban Search and Rescue Team that’s capable of performing search and rescue operations,” Jones told us.

They are searching the streets, rescuing those who need it.

“They’ll be performing wide-area search which is going through neighborhoods and open lands, making sure no one is there or making sure the folks in those neighborhoods are okay,” said Jones.

Over 50 members of South Carolina’s Task Force One are there. One of those is Pierce Womack.

“You have to deal with what’s thrown at you and this is the same thing just on a bigger scale,” said Pickens County Emergency Management Deputy Director, Pierce Womack.

On just a couple hours of sleep, they will be deployed to parts of Louisiana hit hard by Hurricane Laura. But there is some good news.

“The storm surge was not quite as bad as what they had projected,” Jones told us.

Regardless, their mission is the same. For Womack, it’s not only a way to help but to prepare.

“It’s something you don’t really know what you’re going to get into until you get there. Sometimes you go and you’re there for a couple of days and return. Other times, you’re there for two weeks,” Womack said.

Jones told us a lot of the reports of damage so far are from that strong wind, leaving damage behind at homes and businesses especially in the Lake Charles area.

Jones said Louisiana has provided help to South Carolina over the years for both Hurricane Florence and Dorian, lending dozens of boat teams to assist.