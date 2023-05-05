CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man accused of stabbing a person on a streetcar in uptown Charlotte Thursday afternoon was arrested after fleeing the scene, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

The incident happened on May 4 on West Trade Street near Johnson & Wales University, CMPD said.

Witnesses at the scene told Queen City News a man reportedly stabbed another man while on the streetcar, seriously injuring him. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said Robert Bruce Watson, 49, fled the scene of the stabbing toward I-77. He was quickly located and taken into custody.

Watson was charged with assault with a deadly weapon and a fugitive warrant out of South Carolina. It was unclear what Watson was wanted for in S.C.

He was placed in the Mecklenburg County jail, authorities said.