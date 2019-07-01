SC gas tax goes up again today

(WSPA) — Drivers will pay more at the pump in the Palmetto State.

The South Carolina gas tax will increase 2 cents – from 20 cents to 22 cents a gallon – starting Monday, July 1.

The state Department of Revenue (SCDOR) said it’s the third year of the increase aimed to raise funds for road and bridge work in South Carolina.

Lawmakers passed the tax increase in 2017 with the South Carolina Infrastructure and Economic Development Reform Act – raising the fee by 2 cents each year through July 2022, according to the SCDOR.

A group says it will pay 47 cents per gallon in state and federal taxes for drivers at one Upstate gas station on Monday morning.

Freedom Action Network of South Carolina (FAN of SC) says it will be at Eagles Gas Station at 9 Pelham Road in Greenville at 7 a.m. Monday to pay the gas tax and tell drivers how to get answers from state lawmakers about when roads will get fixed.

Click or tap here for more information on the tax increase.

