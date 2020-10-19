SC Gov. McMaster to visit Rock Hill on Monday

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster is set to visit Rock Hill on Monday.

McMaster, government officials, and state business leaders will announce the launch of a small business grant program that would provide relief to local businesses during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Two initiatives are being launched, the Minority and Small Business Relief Grant Program, and the Nonprofit Relief Grant Program.

