SC Gov. orders beaches, boat ramps & landings closed due to virus

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster issued an executive order Monday which closes public access to beaches along with boat ramps and landings.

Governor McMaster took to Facebook to announce the executive order, putting blame on people who did not follow public health instructions such as appropriate social distancing to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

READ: Full executive order regarding access restrictions at public beaches & waters

“As a result of behavior observed this past weekend by the Department of Natural Resources and SLED, it has become necessary to close public access to our state’s beaches, and close boat ramps and landings on our state’s lakes, rivers and waterways,” wrote Gov. McMaster in a Facebook post. “This is unfortunate for those who chose to responsibly follow the instructions of our public health officials, but a necessary action to prevent the spread of the COVID 19 virus.”

Earlier Monday, Oconee County Sheriff Mike Crenshaw announced the closure of Fall Creek Landing #2 following reports of large crowds at the landing over the weekend.

