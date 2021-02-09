SC Governor fires State Accident Fund director, requests investigation into contract arrangement

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) — Governor Henry McMaster has fired the Executive Director of the State Accident Fund.

Monday night, his office announced he removed Amy Cofield from her position through an executive order. He is also calling for an investigation into a contract arrangement between the agency and company her husband was employed by to complete the work.

We reached out to Cofield for comment Tuesday morning. She said the agency followed all protocols and guidance as given to them by the State Fiscal Accountability Authority.

The Governor has sent a letter to the State Inspector General to look into the matter. McMaster said, “These procurement actions raise significant ethical and legal questions about the conduct of employees at the State Accident Fund.”

According to contract documents, the State Accident Fund entered into a $600,000 contract with Globalpundits Inc. out of Lexington in January for third party consulting.

McMaster appointed Cofield to serve as director of the State Accident Fund in January 2019.

His office said Erin Farthing, the agency’s chief counsel, will serve as the agency’s acting director until such a time that the governor nominates someone to serve as a permanent director and they are confirmed by the state Senate.