SC governor signs bill creating unique agriculture school

MCCORMICK COUNTY (WSPA) — Governor Henry McMaster held a ceremonial bill signing to create the state’s third Governor’s School.

High school students interested in the state’s largest industry now have a chance to attend a one-of-a-kind school. In late September, the state established the SC Governor’s School for Agriculture at the John de la Howe School.

Senator Gerald Malloy (D-District 29) said, “The seeds that will be planted in this school here will later on be leaders here in our state.”

Tuesday Governor Henry McMaster held a ceremonial bill signing on the campus. He was joined by students, lawmakers and school officials. They said this gives the school new life and will help prepare the next leaders in the state.

Agribusiness is South Carolina’s largest industry. Students who get accepted into the school will learn about agriculture, forestry, food science, to name a few things.

President Timothy Keown said, “The agriculture industry is in dire need of employees who are dedicated and passionate about agriculture. Our job is to train those young professionals to enter the field.”

Keown and school officials said things have turned around since 2016 when the school lost accreditation. They said they started the year with about 80 students in the Governor’s School program and hope to have 300 enrolled students a year in the near future.

Gov. McMaster said, “This will be a place for high school students, to live, work, learn and go into the future. Inventions, technology in agriculture are booming across the country. But there is not another place in the country just like this.”

School officials said they are already accepting applications for next school year. For more information click or tap here.