SC Governor warns no high school or college football if COVID-19 cases continue to rise

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – A fall with no football, South Carolina’s governor said Wednesday it’s a real possibility if COVID-19 numbers in the state continue to rise.

“This is a public health crisis,” said South Carolina State Epidemiologist, Dr. Linda Bell.

Pressing words coming straight from South Carolina’s Epidemiologist, Dr. Linda Bell. She’s urging people to take action now before it’s too late.

“Unless we do something dramatically different to control this disease that spreads simply by breathing from infected people, then we would be looking at projections that are far worse than what we’re experiencing now,” Dr. Bell said.

South Carolina’s Governor Henry McMaster discussed what that could mean come fall if that action isn’t taken.

“High school football, college football, all of those kinds of things, concerts, those kind of performances, that is what is in the balance,” said South Carolina’s Governor, Henry McMaster.

Governor McMaster said he will not allow those kinds of gatherings to resume if cases continue to spike. However, he issued no statewide mandate on wearing masks.

Dr. Bell told 7 News, contact tracers are overwhelmed with the number of cases in the state.

“This is not a means to control disease anymore if we’re unable to contain cases around individual case reports,” Dr. Bell told us.

As we inch closer to the holiday weekend, both Dr. Bell and the governor are urging South Carolinians to take this virus seriously.

“If we don’t social distance, if we don’t wear our masks, then we’re going to see more of our friends, our family members, our loved ones, who will continue to become ill, who will be hospitalized and many will die,” said Dr. Bell.

We asked Governor McMaster about plans to close any beaches this holiday weekend. He said he’s leaving that up to local authority.