SC grand jury issues more indictments against Alex Murdaugh

COLUMBIA, SC (WSAV) – The South Carolina Attorney General announced additional indictments against suspended attorney Alex Murdaugh.

The South Carolina State Grand Jury issued five indictments, totaling 27 counts, against Murdaugh.

These indictments charge Murdaugh with four counts of Breach of Trust with Fraudulent Intent; seven counts of Obtaining Signature or Property by False Pretenses; seven counts of Money Laundering; eight counts of Computer Crimes; and one count of Forgery.

The Supreme Court of South Carolina suspended the 53-year-old from practicing law in September.

Murdaugh was previously indicted by a Colleton County Grand Jury for offenses related to a scheme to commit suicide and defraud an insurance company.

Murdaugh remains in custody at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Altogether, Murdaugh is charged with respect to alleged schemes to defraud victims and thereafter launder $4,853,488.09.

