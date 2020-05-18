SC hair salons ready to get back to business under new guidelines, some choosing to stay closed

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – In less than 24 hours, hair and nail salons in South Carolina can once again open their doors but that is coming with some new guidelines.

Stacy Coulter is turning the lights back on at her business. She owns The Spa at West End in Greenville and has for a long time.

Just like for a lot of businesses, these last couple of weeks have been different. But Coulter told us there is now hope on the horizon.

“We saw that people are ready. They’re really excited and ready,” The Spa at West End Owner, Stacy Coulter said.

Her spa was included in a recent order lifted by South Carolina’s governor. That order had what’s called, ‘close contact service providers’ closed for two months. But now Coulter said, they’re ready and eager to get back to business.

“We have to follow very high standards in sanitation and disinfection so this is not new to us at all but what we have done, is increase it so our guests feel extra comfortable when they come in,” said Coulter.

While that business can include close contact with customers through manicures, pedicures, massages and waxing, Coulter told us they’re masking up. She’s not requiring customers to wear them but some other salons are.

For people like Bobby Daugherty, they’re ready to get back in that salon chair.

“If they’re able to do the protocols or procedures they need to in order to keep the public safe, keep their employees safe, I think they should go for it,” said Asheville Resident, Bobby Daugherty.

Others told us these openings not only at hair salons but gyms and tattoo shops, are coming all too soon.

“I don’t think it’s a very good idea. I think it’s not a necessity, it’s more of a risk than a reward,” said Powdersville Resident, Regan Magner.

But Coulter told us, they plan on keeping that risk low by practicing what they’re preaching on the spa’s walls and monitoring what’s working for other salons.

Other than hair salons and barbershops, waxing and tanning salons, massage establishments and gyms are allowed to open back up Monday, May 18.