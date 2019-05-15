News

SC has sold another multi-million dollar lottery ticket

Posted: May 15, 2019 06:16 AM EDT

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Residents in South Carolina's tri-county area who play the lottery should check their tickets.

South Carolina Education Lottery officials say a ticket sold at SM Food Mart in Richburg matched the numbers for Saturday night's Powerball drawing. The ticket matched all five white ball numbers and because the buyer spent an extra dollar for the PowerPlay option, what would have been a $1 million prize, doubled to $2 million.

The numbers drawn were: 6, 8, 9, 37, 40 and Powerball 26.

The Herald reports the win isn't the first in the area. In March, a Powerball ticket sold in Indian Land was good for $2 million. A Charlotte resident claimed it. Another Charlotte resident won $1 million on a second chance promotion with a lottery ticket bought in Fort Mill.  

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


