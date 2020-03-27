SC health chief takes medical leave amid virus outbreak

Medical University of South Carolina healthcare providers dress in protective suiting as they get ready to see patients by the hospital’s drive-thru tent for patients who are being tested for the COVID-19 coronavirus at the Citadel Mall parking lot Friday, March 13, 2020, in Charleston, S.C. The vast majority of people recover from the new coronavirus. According to the World Health Organization, most people recover in about two to six weeks, depending on the severity of the illness. (AP Photo/Mic Smith)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The chief of South Carolina’s public health agency is taking temporary medical leave to combat high blood pressure, an absence officials say won’t affect response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Director Rick Toomey told Department of Health and Environmental Control employees in an email Thursday that he’s taking a two-to-three-week leave to treat the issue, which he said has not been responsive to medication changes since a visit to a chest pain center several weeks ago.

Toomey’s leave was first reported by The State newspaper.

In his absence, Toomey said general counsel Marshall Taylor will serve as interim director.