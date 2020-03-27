1  of  9
Closings and Delays
Colonial Hills Baptist Church - Taylors Eastside Worship Center - Taylors Forestville Baptist Church-Greenville Jackson Baptist Church New Prospect Baptist - Inman Southern Eye Associates Spartanburg Regional Heart Wellness Program The Greenville UU Fellowship White Hall Independent Methodist Church

SC health chief takes medical leave amid virus outbreak

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Medical University of South Carolina healthcare providers dress in protective suiting as they get ready to see patients by the hospital’s drive-thru tent for patients who are being tested for the COVID-19 coronavirus at the Citadel Mall parking lot Friday, March 13, 2020, in Charleston, S.C. The vast majority of people recover from the new coronavirus. According to the World Health Organization, most people recover in about two to six weeks, depending on the severity of the illness. (AP Photo/Mic Smith)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The chief of South Carolina’s public health agency is taking temporary medical leave to combat high blood pressure, an absence officials say won’t affect response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Director Rick Toomey told Department of Health and Environmental Control employees in an email Thursday that he’s taking a two-to-three-week leave to treat the issue, which he said has not been responsive to medication changes since a visit to a chest pain center several weeks ago.

Toomey’s leave was first reported by The State newspaper.

In his absence, Toomey said general counsel Marshall Taylor will serve as interim director.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Remarkable Women
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store