SC health departments offer free testing for HIV, STDs, hepatitis C Tuesday

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – Following World AIDS Day on Sunday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control held a daylong event Monday centered on efforts to end the HIV epidemic.

At the South Carolina State House in Columbia from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, an event titled “Ending the Epidemics SC” was held, giving South Carolinians an opportunity to “unite in the fight against the intersecting epidemics of HIV, STDs, viral hepatitis and substance abuse disorders; show their support for people living with these issues; and remember those who have died.”

The event included informational booths, as well as a storytelling event featuring those impacted by HIV, STDs, viral hepatitis and substance use disorders.

DHEC is also sponsoring testing events at health departments throughout the state on Tuesday, where residents can get tested for HIV, STDs and hepatitis C for free.

According to the release, nearly 20,000 South Carolina residents are living with diagnosed HIV infection, including AIDS.

For more information about the event or the testing at SC health departments, call 1-855-4SCDHEC (1-855-472-3432) or visit www.scdhec.gov/World-AIDS-Day.