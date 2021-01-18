SC health leaders asking people to be patient as vaccine rollout continues

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A mission to strengthen the state’s vaccine pipeline. That’s what South Carolina health leaders are working on now as they say, the flow of the vaccine from the federal government isn’t sufficient to meet the need.

A demand healthcare workers are battling to meet.

“States across the country are in need of more vaccine,” said Interim Director of Public Health with South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control, Dr. Brannon Traxler.

South Carolina health leaders like Dr. Brannon Traxler said during a Monday afternoon press conference, they’re trying to get more people vaccinated but are running into road blocks keeping up.

“Currently, 100% of COVID-19 vaccines available in our state have been given or are scheduled to be given,” Dr. Traxler said.

Vaccine clinics in the upstate are starting to appear.

However, some told 7 News, it’s all taking far too long.

“The way I look at it, you got too many irons in the fire. This person saying this, this person saying that. If you’re going to do it, go ahead and do it,” said Upstate Resident, Hank.

In fact, that’s partially why he told us he’s hesitant to get a shot even though he’s currently eligible.

However, others are thinking the opposite.

“There’s no studies showing what the long-term effects are,” said Spartanburg County Resident, Christina Worsham.

Medical professionals like Dr. Traxler said they’re going to keep requesting the most doses possible from the federal government each week but they’re also calling on you to be patient and don’t forgot about the second dose.

“It is extremely important to get your second dose of vaccine,” Dr. Traxler said.