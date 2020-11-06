SC health leaders warning of rise in COVID-19 cases in the state

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A stark warning from health leaders in South Carolina about climbing cases of COVID-19. Their latest data shows the state could be on track for a fall surge, with an uptick already hitting the upstate.

Doctors with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control are warning of a surge in the not-so distant future. They’re already seeing a spike in cases, especially in the upstate.

“Cases, hospitalizations, deaths are all increasing across the country and internationally and South Carolina is no exception,” said SCDHEC Assistant State Epidemiologist, Dr. Jane Kelly.

Dr. Montagano has been watching these trends firsthand. He told us while they have recently seen an increase of about 20% to 25%, there is a sliver of hope.

“The people that we saw that were sick in March, April and May were really sick and now that we’re seeing that we have a lot of high numbers, the severity of the illness has been down,” Dr. Chris Montagano told us from EmergencyMD.

The reason behind the spike? Health leaders with DHEC said they are not entirely sure but they have some ideas like what’s being called COVID-19 fatigue.

“Other than people being weary of the request to mask and distance, we don’t have evidence that there has been some huge outbreak in business facilities, it’s community spread,” Dr. Kelly told us.

Leaders with DHEC said, some people are wanting their normal lives back and are sick of following CDC guidelines.

One Spartanburg man told 7 News, he sees that fatigue on a daily basis.

“People are refusing to stay six feet apart, I don’t see how it’s going to get better if nobody wants to do their part on it,” said Spartanburg Resident, James Kiser.

The main counties in the upstate doctors with SCDHEC have their eyes on now with that uptick in cases include Pickens, Greenville and they also mentioned surrounding areas.

Doctors with SCDHEC said they’re looking at data compiled since August. That includes the number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 and the number of those patients on ventilators.