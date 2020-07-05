SC health officials announce 1,463 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – DHEC announced on Sunday 1,463 new confirmed cases and 2 new probable cases of coronavirus, 8 additional confirmed deaths and 1 new probable death.

There are currently 1,251 hospital beds occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 44,717, probable cases to 130, confirmed deaths to 813, and 7 probable deaths.

Five of the deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Charleston (1), Dorchester (1), Greenville (1), Lancaster (1), and Orangeburg (1) counties; three of the deaths occurred in middle aged individuals from Horry (1) and Spartanburg (2) counties

The probable death occurred in an elderly individual from Lexington (1) county.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Graduate Gallery
Livin Upstate Deals
Carolina Eats Contest
Adopt A Thon
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories