SC health officials announce 1,836 new COVID-19 cases, 19 deaths

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina health officials announced Saturday 1,836 new confirmed cases and 3 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, and 19 additional confirmed deaths and 1 new probable death.

There are currently 1,190 hospital beds occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 43,260, probable cases to 126, confirmed deaths to 806, and 7 probable deaths.

Thirteen of the deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Charleston (1), Chester (1), Florence (1), Georgetown (1), Horry (3), Lexington (3), Orangeburg (1), Richland (1), and Spartanburg (1) counties; six of the deaths occurred in middle aged individuals from Berkeley (1), Dorchester (1), Horry (1), Laurens (1), Newberry (1), and Sumter (1) counties.

The probable death occurred in an individual whose age category is still being determined from Beaufort (1) county.

The number of new confirmed cases by county are listed below:
Abbeville (2), Aiken (36), Anderson (19), Bamberg (4), Barnwell (3), Beaufort (37), Berkeley (73), Calhoun (5), Charleston (345), Cherokee (7), Chester (5), Chesterfield (5), Clarendon (7), Colleton (11), Darlington (15), Dillon (9), Dorchester (76), Edgefield (5), Fairfield (6), Florence (59), Georgetown (74), Greenville (199), Greenwood (5), Hampton (2), Horry (358), Jasper (2), Kershaw (18), Lancaster (23), Laurens (19), Lee (6), Lexington (38), Marion (28), Marlboro (2), McCormick (3), Newberry (4), Oconee (13), Orangeburg (26), Pickens (21), Richland (141), Saluda (2), Spartanburg (37), Sumter (27), Union (3), Williamsburg (9), York (47)

The number of new probable cases by county are listed below:
Beaufort (1), Lexington (1), Richland (1)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

