SC health officials confirm 1,157 new cases of COVID-19, 5 deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 1,157 new confirmed cases and 5 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus, and 5 additional confirmed deaths on Saturday.

This brings the total number of people confirmed cases to 23,756, probable cases to 30 and confirmed deaths to 644 in the state.

There are currently 673 hospital beds occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.

The five deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Florence (1), Lee (1), Oconee (1), and Richland (2) counties.

The number of new confirmed cases by county are listed below.

Abbeville (13), Aiken (6), Anderson (23), Bamberg (6), Barnwell (2), Beaufort (60), Berkeley (48), Calhoun (6), Charleston (178), Cherokee (4), Chester (2), Chesterfield (3), Clarendon (8), Colleton (12), Darlington (2), Dillon (4), Dorchester (32), Edgefield (2), Fairfield (7), Florence (23), Georgetown (14), Greenville (124), Greenwood (9), Hampton (2), Horry (121), Jasper (5), Kershaw (17), Lancaster (14), Laurens (16), Lee (5), Lexington (74), Marion (19), Marlboro (8), Newberry (8), Oconee (6), Orangeburg (16), Pickens (34), Richland (99), Saluda (1), Spartanburg (37), Sumter (40), Williamsburg (7), York (40)

The number of new probable cases:

Greenville (2), Pickens (1), Richland (2)

As of Friday, a total of 330,424 tests have been conducted in the state.