SC health officials confirm 1,366 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Sunday 1,366 new confirmed cases and 4 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19.

They also announced 5 additional confirmed deaths and zero additional probable deaths.

There are currently 954 hospital beds occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 33,221, probable cases to 99, confirmed deaths to 712, and probable deaths remains 4.

The confirmed deaths occurred in four elderly individuals from Charleston (1), Florence (1), Lexington (1), and Richland (1) counties, and one middle-aged individual from Laurens County (1).

The number of new confirmed cases by county are listed below.

Aiken (10), Anderson (11), Bamberg (7), Barnwell (2), Beaufort (59), Berkeley (57), Calhoun (4), Charleston (239), Cherokee (6), Chester (9), Chesterfield (5), Clarendon (1), Colleton (12), Darlington (11), Dillon (26), Dorchester (43), Fairfield (1), Florence (30), Georgetown (8), Greenville (194), Greenwood (10), Hampton (2), Horry (185), Jasper (11), Kershaw (13), Lancaster (6), Laurens (35), Lee (7), Lexington (54), Marion (15), Marlboro (1), McCormick (1), Newberry (31), Oconee (20), Orangeburg (27), Pickens (27), Richland (82), Saluda (3), Spartanburg (43), Sumter (7), Williamsburg (2), York (49)

The number of new probable cases are listed below.

Greenwood (1), Lancaster (2), Lexington (1)