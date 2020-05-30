SC health officials confirm 266 new coronavirus cases, 4 additional deaths

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced 266 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 4 additional deaths on Saturday.

This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 11,394 and those who have died to 487.

Three of the deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Clarendon (1) and Williamsburg (2) counties, and one of the deaths occurred in a middle-aged individual from Florence county.

The number of new cases by county are listed below.
Aiken (3), Bamberg (1), Barnwell (1), Beaufort (16), Berkeley (2), Calhoun (3), Charleston (23), Chester (12), Chesterfield (12), Clarendon (6), Colleton (8), Darlington (8), Dillon (6), Dorchester (3), Fairfield (6), Florence (6), Greenville (9), Greenwood (1), Horry (7), Jasper (2), Kershaw (5), Lancaster (1), Laurens (2), Lee (5), Lexington (29), Marlboro (12), Newberry (5), Orangeburg (13), Pickens (2), Richland (25), Saluda (2), Spartanburg (1), Sumter (13), Williamsburg (4), York (12)

