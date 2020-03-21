SC health officials confirm additional 46 Cases of COVID-19, total now 173

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is investigating 46 additional cases of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus as of Saturday.

This brings the total number statewide to 173 cases in 30 counties.

“We can all take steps every day to help limit the spread of this virus,” said Dr. Michael Kacka, DHEC physician and medical consultant. “As the number of positive cases throughout the state is expected to increase, we’re continuing to focus our efforts on preventing spread of the disease with special attention to those who are most high-risk for contracting the virus.”

New positive cases: