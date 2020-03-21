SC health officials confirm additional 46 Cases of COVID-19, total now 173

1  of  71
Closings and Delays
Abner Creek Baptist Church - Greer Anderson County DSN Board ADP Apalache Baptist Church Bethel Baptist Church - Campobello Bethel United Methodist - Spartanburg Brevard First United Methodist Church Brookwood Church - Simpsonville,SC Brookwood Preschool Academy Center Point Baptist Church City View First Baptist Church Clemson Episcopal Day School Cleveland Chapel Baptist Church Clinton First Pentecostal Holiness Church Colonial Hills Baptist Church - Taylors Cornerstone Baptist Church - Woodruff Crossroads Baptist Church of Spartanburg Davidson Street Baptist Church-Clinton Dependent Baptist Church Ebenezer Welcome Baptist Church - Landrum,SC Enoree Fork Baptist Church Fairforest Baptist Church-Fairforest Fairforest Church of God Fairview Baptist Church-Greer,SC Faith Tabernacle-Spartanburg First Baptist Church - Arcadia First Baptist Church of Campobello First Baptist Church of Fairforest First Church of Christ Scientist Greenville Five Forks Baptist Church Forestville Baptist Church-Greenville Fosters Grove Baptist Church - Mayo Fourth Presbyterian - Greenville, SC Friendship Baptist Church-Greenville Glendale Baptist Church-Glendale Gramling United Methodist Church Hillside Baptist Church-Fountain Inn Immanuel Lutheran Church Indian Hill Baptist Church-Gaffney,SC Inman First Free Will Baptist Church Inman United Methodist Church Jackson Memorial Baptist Church King David Baptist Church Lower Shady Grove Baptist Church-Woodruff,SC Majority Baptist Church Mills Chapel Baptist Church Mount Pleasant Baptist Church - Inman Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church - Spartanburg New Holly Light Missionary Baptist Church-Anderson New Prospect Baptist - Inman Orchard Street Baptist Church Outreach Deliverance Church (ODC) Pickens Presbyterian Church Piney Grove Baptist Church, Cowpens Pleasant Grove Baptist Church - Greer, SC Pleasant Grove Baptist Church-Fountain Inn,SC Powell Presbyterian Church Sandy Springs Baptist Church Set Free Christian Fellowship Southern Eye Associates Spartanburg Regional Heart Wellness Program Springfield Baptist Church SpringWell Church - Taylors, SC The Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd Trinity Lutheran Church - Greenville Tucapau Baptist Church - Startex,SC Union Baptist Church White Hall Independent Methodist Church WNC Edutech Wyatts Chapel Baptist Church-Buffalo,SC Zion Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church-Chester Zoar United Methodist Church

SC health officials confirm additional 46 Cases of COVID-19, total now 173

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is investigating 46 additional cases of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus as of Saturday.

This brings the total number statewide to 173 cases in 30 counties.

“We can all take steps every day to help limit the spread of this virus,” said Dr. Michael Kacka, DHEC physician and medical consultant. “As the number of positive cases throughout the state is expected to increase, we’re continuing to focus our efforts on preventing spread of the disease with special attention to those who are most high-risk for contracting the virus.”

New positive cases:

  • Anderson County: 4 cases
  • Beaufort County: 4 cases
  • Charleston County: 4 cases
  • Colleton County: 1 case
  • Darlington County: 1 case
  • Dillon County: 1 case
  • Edgefield County: 1 case
  • Greenville County: 5 cases
  • Greenwood County: 2 cases
  • Horry County: 1 case
  • Kershaw County: 6 cases
  • Lexington County: 4 cases
  • Marlboro County: 1 case
  • Newberry County: 1 case
  • Orangeburg County: 1 case
  • Richland County: 6 cases
  • Spartanburg County: 1 case
  • Sumter County: 2 cases
  • York County: 1 case

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Remarkable Women
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store