SC health officials keeping track of misinformation, false rumors about COVID-19 vaccine

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) — Right now, South Carolina is in the first phase of the state’s COVID-19 vaccine plan.

As more doses arrive, state health officials are working to stop the spread of misinformation and false rumors about the vaccines.

Assistant State Epidemiologist Dr. Jane Kelly with DHEC said they want to build public trust in the approved vaccines as they become more available.

She said, “We’re trying to get the information out so people can make their own independent risk benefit judgments.”

According to Kelly, DHEC is updating their Frequently Asked Questions page on the vaccine regularly. Per the state’s plan, rumor control is a priority.

Kelly said, “As you hear rumors — go to the source and ask, ‘where did you get this information?’ If you’re just directed to another social media website – I would say that’s not a credible source.”

DHEC has already taken some time to address some of the myths circulating on social media.

FACT: COVID-19 vaccines will not cause you to test positive on COVID-19 viral tests.



FACT: COVID-19 vaccines will not cause you to test positive on COVID-19 viral tests.

None of the authorized vaccines or vaccines currently in clinical trials will cause you to test positive on viral tests, used to see if you have a current infection.​

Kelly said, “What we are doing at DHEC is to try to get the word out through Public Service Announcements and interviews such as this one so people know where to go to get information.”