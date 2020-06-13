SC health officials report 770 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 770 new cases of the coronavirus and 6 additional deaths on Saturday.

This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 17,955 and those who have died to 599.

Four deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Cherokee (1), Darlington (1), Greenville (1), and Richland (1) counties, and two deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals from Greenville (1) and Horry (1) counties.

The number of new cases by county are listed below.

Abbeville (1), Aiken (3), Anderson (10), Bamberg (1), Beaufort (25), Berkeley (17), Calhoun (3), Charleston (56), Cherokee (5), Chester (2), Chesterfield ( 3), Clarendon (2), Colleton (14), Darlington (4), Dillon (2), Dorchester (14), Edgefield (1), Fairfield (2), Florence (23), Georgetown (18), Greenville (157), Greenwood (14), Horry (101), Kershaw (10), Lancaster (9), Laurens (8), Lexington (50), Marion (7), Marlboro (5), Newberry (2), Oconee (3), Orangeburg (21), Pickens (17), Richland (61), Spartanburg (41), Sumter (14), Union (2), Williamsburg (8), York (34)