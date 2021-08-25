SC health officials say COVID-19 vaccinations can help ‘turn the tide’ as cases, hospitalizations climb

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) — State health officials continue to urge more South Carolinians to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Director of Public Health for DHEC Dr. Brannon Traxler held a briefing Wednesday afternoon to provide an update on the current COVID-19 situation in South Carolina.

Dr. Traxler said based on current trends in South Carolina and across the country she’s worried about the spread of COVID-19 when more people spend time indoors due to colder weather in the fall and winter.

Dr. Traxler said, “We can turn the tide. Protect our children and all of society and stifle this virus once and for all if we do the right thing now.”

According to Dr. Traxler, they’re hopeful the FDA’s full approval of the Pfizer vaccine will lead to more South Carolinians deciding to get vaccinated.

Dr. Traxler said full FDA approval means additional research and data has been together that shows the vaccine protects against severe disease or death. She also said it confirms the vaccine is made reliably, safely and consistently.

Right now, 54% of eligible South Carolinians (aged 12 or older) are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Dr. Traxler said, “For anyone still on the fence or undecided about getting the vaccines because they had the emergency use authorization and not full approval – there’s no longer anything to wait for.”

According to data from DHEC, 0.0166% of fully vaccinated people in South Carolina have been hospitalized with COVID-19.