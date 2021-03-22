SC healthcare advocate urges uninsured to reach out and get coverage

Spartanburg, S.C. (WSPA)- The Biden Administration introduced a special enrollment period from Feb 15- May 15 allowing those uninsured or who need to make changes to their healthcare coverage, do so without needing to prove a major life change as normal.

Coach Selena Smith, SC Licensed Healthcare Advocate said she can help those who would like to see if they qualify for insurance or should make a change.

This is established by the federal government as a part of the Rescue plan. Normally open enrollment for marketplace insurance is in Nov to December.

The reopening closes on May 15 and if you’d like to make changes to your plan you may do so until that date but are not required to.

This will impact tax year 2021 and if you enroll in a health care plan the effective date will be the first of the following month. Coverage will last until Dec 2021.



You can find more info at Healthcare.gov