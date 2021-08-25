SC high school student dies after collapsing at football practice

IRMO, S.C. (WSPA) – A high school football player in Irmo died this week after collapsing at practice.

The Dutch Fork High School student died on Tuesday after collapsing at football practice, according to Lexington Richland 5 school district. They say they will not be releasing details or the name of the student out of respect for the family.

The district released the following statement Tuesday night:

It is with a heavy heart that we inform you of the death of a Dutch Fork High School student who passed away Tuesday after collapsing at football practice. The death of any youth in our community is a tragedy for all. At this difficult time, we turn our attention to supporting the family. Out of respect for the family, we will not share details or release the name of the student. Our focus is on supporting our staff and our students in the coming days. This is a sad day for us and our entire community is grieving this loss. Additional counselors and district support will be available to students over the next few days. Lexington Richland 5

Dutch Fork High School football is scheduled to play Gaffney High School on Friday.